CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,234.77

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,234.77 ($51.83) and traded as high as GBX 4,861 ($59.50). CRH shares last traded at GBX 4,794 ($58.68), with a volume of 1,534,248 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 5,700 ($69.77) to GBX 6,000 ($73.44) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get CRH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,501.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,238.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 3,227.85%.

About CRH

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.