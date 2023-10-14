Critical Review: Sherwin-Williams (SHW) and Its Competitors

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) is one of 137 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sherwin-Williams to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sherwin-Williams 0 6 12 0 2.67 Sherwin-Williams Competitors 876 3603 4643 39 2.42

Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus price target of $281.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Sherwin-Williams’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sherwin-Williams has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sherwin-Williams 10.20% 83.63% 11.47% Sherwin-Williams Competitors -29.98% -29.35% -4.98%

Dividends

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sherwin-Williams pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 92.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sherwin-Williams and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sherwin-Williams $22.96 billion $2.02 billion 27.41 Sherwin-Williams Competitors $4.00 billion $289.35 million -3.01

Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Sherwin-Williams is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sherwin-Williams has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sherwin-Williams’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sherwin-Williams shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sherwin-Williams beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in the North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.