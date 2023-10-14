CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,335,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 238.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 466,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 329,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,421,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 79,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

