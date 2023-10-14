CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $289,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,135. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

