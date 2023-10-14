Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $119.00 at Bank of America

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.55.

Shares of CFR opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

