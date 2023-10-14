Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.42.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.92 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Custom Truck One Source

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

