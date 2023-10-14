CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $37,337,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,070,000 after buying an additional 196,627 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $24,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.54. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

