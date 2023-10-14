Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.60. 839,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 943,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Specifically, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.