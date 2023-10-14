Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.24. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $204.73 and a one year high of $281.54.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

