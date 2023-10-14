Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lowered to “Hold” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

DAR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

DAR opened at $44.68 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

