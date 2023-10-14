Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98. 4,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 22,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
Decisionpoint Systems Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75.
Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Decisionpoint Systems
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.
