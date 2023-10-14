Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Raised to GBX 120 at Barclays

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DROOF has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 183 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 104 ($1.27) to GBX 113 ($1.38) in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

