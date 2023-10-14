Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 billion-$13.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.60 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.11 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.35.

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

