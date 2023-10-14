Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE DLA opened at $8.65 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.