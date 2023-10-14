Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Delta Apparel Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE DLA opened at $8.65 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.43.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
