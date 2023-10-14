Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $102.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.04.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.