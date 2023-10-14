Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.