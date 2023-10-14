Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $13.57.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.