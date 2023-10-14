Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Target Price to $34.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BAM opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.