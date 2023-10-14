DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total transaction of $53,798.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,126 shares of company stock valued at $541,162. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 57.8% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 110,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

