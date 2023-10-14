DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.25), with a volume of 1635478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.26).
Analyst Ratings Changes
DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 192 ($2.35) to GBX 155 ($1.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DFS Furniture
DFS Furniture Trading Down 1.8 %
DFS Furniture Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at DFS Furniture
In related news, insider Loraine Martins bought 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,412.32 ($15,192.56). 11.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
