Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $132.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.01. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.