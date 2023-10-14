DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $30.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after buying an additional 24,794,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 38.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after buying an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $16,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

