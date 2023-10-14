Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

DCOM stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $763.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 231,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 231,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,699.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

