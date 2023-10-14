Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 20.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $26.14. 1,479,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

