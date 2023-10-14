Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $29,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFAT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,169. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.