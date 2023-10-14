Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39. 46,065,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 24,118,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $33,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 29.1% in the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

