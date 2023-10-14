Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Position Boosted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares makes up 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 392.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth about $162,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,166,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,295,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.