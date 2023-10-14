Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

