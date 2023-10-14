DNB Markets Upgrades Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHYHY opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.