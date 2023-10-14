Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DG. Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Shares of DG opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

