Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

