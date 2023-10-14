Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.41-38.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.73 billion.

Dollar General Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE:DG opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $308,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $330,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

