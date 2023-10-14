Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DG. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a reduce rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Dollar General Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE DG opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.57. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

