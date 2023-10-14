Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.89.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.08.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

