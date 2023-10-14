Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGY stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

