Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

