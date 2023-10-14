Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $170.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.66 and a beta of 0.29. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 30,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.39, for a total transaction of $5,081,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,804,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,414,272.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.39, for a total value of $5,081,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,804,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,414,272.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $327,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,152,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,797 shares of company stock worth $38,057,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Duolingo by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Duolingo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after acquiring an additional 303,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

