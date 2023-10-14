Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Duolingo Stock Down 8.6 %

DUOL stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.66 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $179.84.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,300.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,797 shares of company stock valued at $38,057,619 in the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 63,458.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $1,559,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

