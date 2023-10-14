DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 33.0% in September

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $83,486.97. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,195,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 41,428 shares of company stock worth $334,842 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of KSM stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.