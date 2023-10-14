Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of -210.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

