DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DZS Stock Performance

DZS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 162,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,367. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. DZS has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Get DZS alerts:

Institutional Trading of DZS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DZS by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DZS by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.