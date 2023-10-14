e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tiffany F. Daniele sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $174,279.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,440.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,841 shares of company stock worth $17,556,330. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

