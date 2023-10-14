EA Series Trust Acquires Shares of 10,233 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VUG opened at $278.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.48 and a 200 day moving average of $271.49. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

