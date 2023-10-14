EA Series Trust Invests $2.53 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

