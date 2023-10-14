EA Series Trust Invests $2.64 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.14 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.