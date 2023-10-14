EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.16% of TowneBank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,821,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 537,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 116,866 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOWN. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

TOWN stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $242.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

