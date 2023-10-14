EA Series Trust Purchases New Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,343 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 435,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 120,063.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 803,223 shares during the period.

IEV stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

