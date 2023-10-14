EA Series Trust Takes $2.95 Million Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.76% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $43.56.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

