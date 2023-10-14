EA Series Trust Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,380 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

