Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 704,600 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

EGRX opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $174.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 9,511 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $144,852.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals



Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

