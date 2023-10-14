East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $58.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.44.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

